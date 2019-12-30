Genelda Honeycutt

AUTRYVILLE — Ms. Genelda Faye Honeycutt, 84, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2019 at the Highsmith Rainey Specialty Hospital.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 3, 2020 at Clement Baptist Church, 6020 Maxwell Road, Autryville, with the Rev. Paul Honeycutt officiating. Burial will follow in the Piney Green Baptist Church Cemetery.

Ms. Honeycutt was a native of Sampson County, the daughter of Roscoe and Ola Kate Chestnutt Honeycutt. She was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Charles Kermit Honeycutt and Fredrick Thomas Honeycutt. She was a retired rural mail carrier for the U.S. Postal Service. She was also a homemaker and seamstress.

She is survived by a daughter, Donna Jackson Scott and husband, Jimmy of Autryville; a son, Charles Wayne Jackson of Autryville; brother, Kenneth Honeycutt and wife, Lynda of Roseboro; sister-in-law, Opal Honeycutt of Autryville; three grandchildren, Jamey Scott and wife, Loree of Hope Mills, Amelia Dawn Elmore and husband, Caleb of Salemburg and Tina Diane Good of Chesapeake, Va.; six great grandchildren, Kali Jo Good, Tyler Good, Taylor Armstrong, Kam Scott, Haley Scott and Aubree Scott; and two nephews, Carlton Honeycutt and Jamie Honeycutt.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Thursday evening at Clement Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the , 8180 Greensboro Drive, Suite 400, McLean, VA 22102.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.