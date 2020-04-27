Geneva Adams

Mrs. Geneva Gray Lindsay (Greene) Adams, 82, wife for 42 years of the late Robert Leon Adams, passed away at Riverside Health & Rehab on April 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family and faithful Riverside caregivers and with support of the staff of Thomaston Hospice.

Geneva was born in Newton Grove, Sampson County, NC, on May 19, 1937, to the late Egbert Newton Lindsay and the late Ida Mae Sutton Lindsay. After her mother died, she was raised from the age of 2 by her new Mama, the late Mary Belle Marshburn Lindsay.

Geneva attended Piney Grove School in Newton Grove, NC. She attended her senior year of high school and one year of college at Emmanuel College in Franklin Springs, Ga. She worked in Atlanta for a year. Her roommate in Atlanta, Yvonne, was from Barnesville, Ga. Geneva met her first husband, Mountain A. Greene, on a weekend visit to Barnesville. They were married from 1957-1974.

Geneva was known for her love for her Lord Jesus Christ and her family. She was a gifted seamstress and crafter. She loved planting flowers and spending time with her family. She loved and appreciated beautiful and bright colors. She was a member of Mountain View Baptist Church. Geneva was a Stanley Home Products distributor for a number of years. She was a dental assistant with Dr. Jay Davis, DDS in Thomaston, before she co-owned and operated a Big Chic in Covington, GA, with her husband Leon.

Geneva was also preceded in death by her father-in-law & mother-in-law Robert & Eunice Adams and sisters: Minnie Grace Lindsay Barwick, Lena Mae Lindsay, Ethel Oletta Lindsay, & Edith Edna Lindsay Jones and her brothers: Joseph Cornelius Lindsay, Newton Elmon Lindsay, Jesse Lee Lindsay, & Mitchell Keith Lindsay.

She is survived by her children, April Dawn Greene Lowry (Tom), Tina Lisa Greene Coker (Sammy), Tangi Dianne Adams, Lance Colton Greene (Dana), and Yodie Selina Greene Ellerbee (Barry).

Also she is survived by her siblings, James Franklin Lindsay (Velva), Joan Readling Woods (Otto), Emerson Glenn Lindsay, Emma Doris Lindsay Wade (Earle), Judy Carol Lindsay Lewis (Marshalle), and sister in law Hilda Lindsay.

She is survived by her brother-in-law Leland Adams(Debbie)and sister-in-law Susan Adams Fain(Roy).

She is survived by her grandchildren: Samuel William "Sam" Coker, Jr. (Callie), Seth Mountain Coker (Mary Ann), Jared Potter, Rebekah Dawn Lowry Epting (J.T.), William Barry "Will" Ellerbee (Kassidy), Philip Thomas Lowry (Caralee), Weston Don "Wes" Ellerbee, Mountain Asher Greene, and Colton Keith Greene; her great grandchildren: Marlie Kelly, Maizy Kelly, Harper Jae Potter, Knox Mountain Coker, Caroline Ann Coker, and Rosia Evangeline Epting. A seventh great-grandchild is due in August 2020; and numerous cousins, nieces and nephews.

Private graveside service will be held Tuesday afternoon, April 28. Dr. Rex King officiating. At a later date we will have a celebration of life service at Mountain View Baptist Church (in the summer), so that all her friends and family can be a part.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Mountain View Baptist Church Youth Department at 2569 Jeff Davis Road, Thomaston GA 30286.