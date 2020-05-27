George Joseph Smith Jr.
George Joseph Smith, Jr Autryville — George Joseph Smith, Jr., 76, of Autryville passed away on Thursday, May 21, 2020 at Cape Fear Valley Medical Center. He was loved and will be missed by his family and friends. A private service will be held. Mr. Smith was a native of Cumberland County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ruth and Robert Harris. He was a truck driver and a veteran of the U. S. Coast Guard. He is survived by his wife, Brenda Smith of the home; two daughters, Elizabeth Lindley of Sanford, NC and Josette Smith of Fredericksburg, VA; two sisters, Evelyn Fulford of Fair Hope, AL and Carolyn Swann of Stedman; one brother, Gordon Smith of Fernandina Beach, Florida; seven grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home of Stedman.

Published in The Sampson Independent from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
