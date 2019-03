Mr. George Lee Monk Jr., 92, formerly of Clinton, died Saturday, March 2, 2019, in Newburgh, N.Y.

Funeral service is complete at this time and will be entrusted to Rhodes Funeral Home in Newburgh.

He leaves behind three sisters all of Clinton, Annie Barden, Berline Simmons and Mary Collins (Floyd Collins Sr.); one brother, Ammie Parker of Malboro, N.Y.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.