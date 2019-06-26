George Lockamy

SALEMBURG — Mr. George Bobby Lockamy, 82, passed away on Sunday, June 23, 2019 at the Cape Fear Valley Medical Center.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, June 29, at Salemburg Baptist Church with the Rev. John Adams officiating. Burial will follow in Sunrise Memorial Gardens.

Mr. Lockamy was born on Sept. 13, 1936 in Sampson County to the late Lonnie Oscar and Carrleta Harris Lockamy. He was a retired correctional officer with the NC Department of Corrections.

He is survived by his wife, Betty Wrench Lockamy of the home; three daughters, Carol Bradshaw and husband, Gary of Salemburg, Melinda Silcott (Brandon Hall) of Clinton, and Jennifer Hamilton and husband, David of Colorado Springs, Colo.; seven grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and one great-great-grandchild.

The family will receive friends from 1 until 1:50 p.m. on Saturday at the Salemburg Baptist Church Family Life Center.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, N.C.