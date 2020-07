George Moore Jr.

STEDMAN — Mr. George Moore, Jr., 89, of 6722 Clinton Road, passed away Friday, July 3, 2020 at home.

The graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 10, at Sandhill State Veterans Cemetery, Fort Bragg, N.C., with Apostle Marcus Becton officiating.

A visitation will be held from 2-5 p.m. Thursday, July 9, at the Worley Funeral Home, Inc., Clinton, NC.