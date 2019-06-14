George Norval Greene Jr., 76, of Clearwater, Fla. went to be with his Lord and Savior, Monday June 3, 2019.

George was born in Philadelphia, Pa. to George and Ruth (Wilson) Greene.

He attended Southern Illinois University. He enlisted in the United States Marine Corp. He was an Officer with the Miami Police Department until 1976. George owned and operated a custom window and upholstery business until he retired.

He married Maria Valentova in 1972. They had one child and lived in Clearwater, Fla. George was a loving and devoted husband, father and Pops. He enjoyed golf and tennis, but loved watching his daughter play even more. George also loved watching his grandsons play soccer.

He is survived by his loving wife, Maria Greene of Clearwater, Fla.; daughter, Heather Greene Waters of Clinton, her husband, William Nelson Waters III; and grandsons, William Nelson Waters IV, and George Wright Waters.

All services are private. In lieu of flower, please make contributions to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road S. W, Lilburn, GA 30047 (www.lbda.org/donate) or First United Methodist Church of Clinton youth, 208 Sampson St. Clinton, NC 28328