KEENER — Mr. George "Leon" Thornton Jr., 57, of Potato House Road, passed away at his home on Thursday morning, Oct.29, 2020.

A Graveside service will be held at 4:30 p.m.Sunday, Nov. 1, at Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Charles Ray Jernigan officiating. Visitation with family and friends will be held prior to the service on Sunday, from 2 to 4 p.m. at the Halls Fire Department.

Born on Dec. 22, 1962, Leon was the son of the late George Leon Thornton Sr. and Mary Frances Jones. He grew up in the Keener area and farmed all his life. He farmed tobacco, soybeans and cotton, and loved nothing more than being on his International Harvester combine working. Leon and his family also had a hog farm and he was a former Assistant Chief on the Halls Fire Department. He was a hard-working man, who loved to work, and loved his family. He will be greatly missed, especially by his grandchildren, who were his world.

Leon leaves behind his daughter, Lesley Thornton Michalski and husband, Christopher of Newton Grove; son, George "Leon" Thornton III and wife, Sydney of Clinton; a brother, Keith Thornton and wife, Mary of Clinton; six grandchildren: Nevaeh Byrd, Brianne and Allison Brewington, Scarlett and Frances Dove thornton and George Leon Thornton IV; nephew, Matthew Thornton; special cousin and caregiver, Pam Copeland and his special friend, Melba Sutton and her son, Tart.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Leon's memory can be sent to the Hall's Fire Department, 7730 Hobbton Hwy, Clinton, NC 28328. Condolences may be sent by visiting www.royalhallfuneralhome.com.

Royal-Hall is honored to serve the Thornton family