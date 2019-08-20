George "Tinker" Rogers

DELWAY — George Wayland "Tinker" Rogers, 57, of 221 N Dyson St., Holly Ridge, passed Monday, Aug. 19, 2019 at his home.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22, at Trinity United Methodist Church, 1690 Trinity Church Road, Waycross, N.C., with the Rev. Glen Morgan officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 21, at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home and at other times at the home of his sister, Tabitha Rogers, at 101 Doris Ave., Clinton, N.C.

Tinker, born in 1962 in Duplin County, was the son of the late George Wayland Rogers, Sr. and Patricia Grey Johnson Rogers. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his wife, Nancy Kostavitch Rogers and a granddaughter, Brooklyn Marie Jordan. Tinker was a long distance truck driver and a member of Faith Chapel Church of God.

Survivors include: children, Heather Turlington (Eric) , Stephanie Jordan and (Andrew); grandchildren, Gavin, Madyson, Lily Brooke "Lolly Pop" and Reeves; siblings, Tammy Gavin, Timothy Rogers (Sue), Tabitha Rogers and Katrina Simmons; as well as special friends, Steve and Cindy Justice; and numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Memorials may be made to Trinity UMC at 1690 Trinity Church Road, Magnolia, N.C. 28453 or to Faith Chapel Church of God, 1124 Autry Road, Roseboro, N.C. 28382.