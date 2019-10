George Herring

IVANHOE — Mr. George Wesley Herring, 89, of 145 Ivy Road, died Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019 at Pender Memorial Hospital in Burgaw.

Funeral will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Oct. 18, at Carter Funeral Home, Garland. Burial will follow at Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church Cemetery, Harrells.

Visitation will be from 12-1 p.m. prior to the service.