George Williams

NEWTON GROVE — Mr. George Williams, 100, of 112 White Oak Street, passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019 at home.

The funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at Western Assembly Headquarters Building, Newton Grove, N.C. with Bishop Charles Williams officiating. Burial will be in Littlefield Cemetery, Newton Grove, N.C.

A visitation will be held from 12 to 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 27, at the church.

