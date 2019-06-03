Georgia A. Hill

Obituary
FOUR OAKS — Georgia A. Hill, 71, of Four Oaks, passed away on Sunday, June 2, 2019 in her home surrounded by her family.

Ms. Hill's funeral service will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday, June 5. The service will be held in the West & Dunn Funeral Home Chapel in Newton Grove. The family will receive friends at the funeral home after the funeral service.

Ms. Hill is survived by her son, Roland Hill and wife Patricia of Four Oaks; sisters, Terry Jones of Rogersville,Tenn. and Linda Harry of Maryland; brothers, Buddy Cadle of Four Oaks and Eddie Cadle of Maryland; and her six grandchildren.

Ms. Hill was preceded in death by her, husband Roy Hill; her son, Roy Hill, Jr.; parents, Clyde and Helen Cadle; and a sister, Denise.

Services have been entrusted to West & Dunn Funeral Home of Newton Grove.
Published in The Sampson Independent from June 3 to June 4, 2019
