NEWTON GROVE — Ms. Georgia Ray, 80, of S. Church St., Newton Grove passed away Thursday, August 29, 2019 at WakeMed Hospital, Raleigh.

Her graveside service will be held Thursday, Sept. 5, at 11 a.m. Services will be held at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery, Newton Grove. Officiating will be the Rev. Gregg A. Presnal and Kenny Bass. In honor of Ms. Georgia and her loyalty to NC Tar Heels please wear Carolina Blue.

Left to cherish her memories are her children, Kimberly Phipps and husband Keith of Wilmington and Michael Ray of Fayetteville; grandchildren, Jamie Ray Cowger, Davis Ray, Travis Ray and Hailey Ray; sister, Vicky Bass Hinson and husband Don of Newton Grove.

Ms. Georgia was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Esther M. Bass; husband, Thomas Franklin Ray; children, Ellen Carol Ray Wymer and Thomas Jeffery Ray; sister, Anna Bass Edmundson; and brother, Mack Bass.

Due to pending hurricane, services may change and updates will be on West & Dunn Funeral Home website.

All flowers need to be delivered to the graveside

