Georgianna (Jo) Pierce

Rutherford Funeral Home Powell
450 West Olentangy Street
Powell, OH
43065
(614)-792-1471
Visitation
Friday, May 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Obituary
DELAWARE, Ohio — Georgianna (Jo) Pierce, 91 of Delaware, Ohio previously of Charleston, originally from Concord in Sampson County, passed away peacefully on May 27, 2019 in Delaware, Ohio.

She is survived by her husband of 68 years Robert (Bob) Pierce; one son, Neal (Charlotte) Pierce; two daughters, Ella (Mark) Gardner, and Theresa (Don) Lemley; nine grandchildren; 10 great-grandchildren; as well as her brother Hubbard(Anne) Pate of Roseboro.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Reedie and Maggie Pate of Concord; and brothers, Claxton, Maurice and Norwood Pate, all of Sampson County.

Jo was a graduate of Roseboro High School, and the University of North Carolina at Greensboro. She worked as an X-ray technician until her marriage to Bob in 1951, when she became a homemaker and mother.

She was a member of the Worthington Christian Church, and as a child of Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church. She worked as a volunteer for the International Christian Braille Ministry, for many years, in their effort to create Christian literature in braille format for the blind.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday June 1, at Rutherford Funeral Home in Powell, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, friends may direct donations to the International Christian Braille Mission, P. O. Box 520, Grayson, KY 41143 or Elizabeth Missionary Baptist Church, 1481 Fleet Cooper Road, Roseboro, NC 28382. Cards may be sent to Robert N. Pierce, 100 Delaware Run West, Apartment 241, Delaware, OH 43015
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 30 to May 31, 2019
