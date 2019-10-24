WILMINGTON — Gerald Allison Newman lost his battle with stage four colon cancer on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019 at the age of 69.

Gerald was born in Wilson, June 4, 1950 and lived in Castalia until he was seven. His family then relocated to Clinton, where he spent his life growing up. He graduated from Clinton High School in 1968. He moved to Brooklyn, N.Y. in 1969 to provide Bethel Service as one of Jehovah's Witnesses, as he was baptized Saturday, Oct. 19, 1963. He spent four years there in the cleaning department, sewing signatures in the bindery, carrying mail, and acted as a tour guide for the Squibb Building.

He married his wife Cynthia M. Lockamy on Oct. 20, 1973 and was married one day shy of 46 years. They moved to Wilmington, shortly afterwards where he spent the remaining of his life. He had a life-long career in the grocery business as a produce manager. He thoroughly enjoyed talking to his customers that frequented the store. People were drawn to him because he took a genuine interest in people and always had a listening ear. He never met a stranger and never forgot a name.

Gerald had a quick-witted sense of humor and took pleasure in making people laugh. He was a very humble, kind-hearted man that would be there to help people before they would even ask. He was also very meticulous and extremely organized in all aspects of his life from work to his hobby of collecting antiques. Everything had a place and it was always neatly displayed.

Toward the end of his life he thoroughly enjoyed going out to dinner on Saturday afternoons with his "buddies" from the Kingdom Hall after the meetings. He looked forward to it every week. As picky of an eater he was, he loved to eat.

He will be missed by so many who dearly loved him. Gerald longed for the day when he would suffer no longer. His faith was strong in the resurrection hope and was convinced he would live again soon in perfect health in a paradise on Earth.

He is preceded in death by his father, William A. Newman; his mother, Kaetha Stoltenberg Newman; and his sister, Joyce Newman Smith (Jack). He is survived by his beloved wife, Cynthia Lockamy Newman; daughters, Robin Newman Spang (Tony) and Raven Newman Fowler (Jeff); grandsons, Colin, Trenton, and Easton, brothers James Newman and Charlie Newman (Jeannie); sisters, Shirley Newman Miller (Winn) and Linda Newman Taylor (Terry); and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 26, at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses at 1828 S 16th St., Wilmington. All are welcome to attend.

Please make sure you have your colonoscopy done at the age of 50.