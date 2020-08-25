Geraldine Bowden

FAISON — Ms. Geraldine Bowden, 76, of Faison, passed away Sunday, Aug. 23, 2020 at Wayne Memorial Hospital, Goldsboro, NC.

The graveside service will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, Aug. 26, at Bowdens Community Cemetery, Bowdens, NC with the Rev. Willie Bowden, Sr. officiating.

There will be no viewing.

***In lieu of flowers, please make donations to First Baptist Church of Bowdens, 173, 1st Baptist Church Lane, Warsaw, NC 28398

Service will be live-streamed via Worley Funeral Home Facebook page.

Online condolences may be sent to worleyfuneralhomeinc.com