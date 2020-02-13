CLINTON — Geraldine Mathis Lane, 80, of Clinton, died Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Andrew's Chapel Baptist Church, 2541 Reedsford Road, Clinton.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Andrew's Chapel Baptist Church, 2541 Reedsford Road, Clinton.

Professional services provided by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.

Online condolences can be made at www.hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.