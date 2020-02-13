Geraldine Mathis Lane (1939 - 2020)
Service Information
Hope Valley Funeral Service & Cremation
1246 Hobbton Hwy
Clinton, NC
28328
(910)-592-0061
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Andrew's Chapel Baptist Church
2541 Reedsford Road
Clinton, NC
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Andrew's Chapel Baptist Church
2541 Reedsford Road
Clinton, NC
Obituary
CLINTON — Geraldine Mathis Lane, 80, of Clinton, died Saturday Feb. 8, 2020 at Wake Medical Center in Raleigh.

The Funeral Service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 15, at Andrew's Chapel Baptist Church, 2541 Reedsford Road, Clinton.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 14, at Andrew's Chapel Baptist Church, 2541 Reedsford Road, Clinton.

Professional services provided by Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.

Published in The Sampson Independent from Feb. 13 to Feb. 14, 2020
