GREENVILLE — Geraldine Parker McLamb of Greenville and formally of Fayetteville, was born Jan. 1, 1925 and passed from this life on May 13, 2019 into the presence of Jesus for eternity.

Geraldine, known as "Jerry", lived for many years in Fayetteville. She was a devoted mother to her four children, Barbara, Lorraine, Brooks, and Beth. She loved flowers and tending to her yard. She was a wonderful baker, known for her chiffon cakes. She enjoyed visiting with her parents at their family farm in Clinton, especially during strawberry season.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Leamon; brothers, John, B.A., Joe and Oscar Lee; and sisters, Naomi and Thelma.

She is survived by her children, Barbara Kenna and husband, Jed, Lorraine McNally and husband, Danny, Brooks McLamb, and Beth Morgan and husband, Mike; sister, Esther Delbridge; grandchildren, Patrick McNally and wife, Lynn, Jack McNally and wife, Jessica, Kate McNally and William Howard, Elizabeth Caplan and husband, Kevin, Parker Kenna and wife, Chris, Tayloe and Garrett Hill, and Jonathan and Cullen McLamb; three great-grandchildren, Casey, Chloe and Hatton; and numerous nephews and nieces.

The family would like to express a special thank you to Sherry Griffin and her staff, Dee and Carrie, at Magnolia Cottage, for their wonderful care of our mother, "Miss Jerry."

A celebration of her life will be held noon, Saturday, June 15, at Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church in Clinton.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sharon Pentecostal Holiness Church, 2121 Odom Rd, Clinton, NC 28328.

Arrangements by Smith Funeral Service & Crematory, Greenville. Online condolences may be expressed at www.smithfcs.com.