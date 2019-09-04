Geraldine Raynor

CLINTON — Geraldine Raynor, 70, of 100 Raynor Lane, died Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center in Clinton, N.C.

Funeral service will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Sept. 6, at Mingle Hill Disciples of Christ Church in Salemburg. Interment will be in Hillcrest Cemetery, Clinton, N.C.

Visitation will take place from 1 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 5, with family present 5 to 6 p.m.

Ms. Raynor is survived by her son, Quincie Rodrigues Raynor and adopted son Richard Pond of Nashville, Tenn.; loving mother, Luerene Howard Melvin of Salemburg, N.C.; two sisters, Estelle Matthews and Florine Melvin of Fayetteville, N.C.; five brothers, James Nathan (Joyce) of Roseboro, N.C., Willie (Alma) of Clinton, N.C., Daniel (Mae) of Selma, N.C., and Roland (Urline) and Perry of Salemburg, N.C.

Arrangements by Butler & Son Funeral Home, Inc., Roseboro