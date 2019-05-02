GARLAND — Ms. Gertha M. Graham, 65, of 174 Bladen Ave,, Garland, passed away Sunday, April 28, at Wayne Memorial Hospital.

Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, May 4 at Stephen AME Zion Church. Burial will follow in Garland Community Cemetery.

She is survived by daughters Gabrielle Herring and Danielle Herring; sons, Tory Graham and Christopher Graham; sister, Vanessa Graham; and six grandchildren.

A viewing will be from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, May 3, at Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, Garland.