Gertie Jean Draughon Spell

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gertie Jean Draughon Spell.
Service Information
Butler Funeral Home
401 W Roseboro St
Roseboro, NC
28382
(910)-525-5138
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gertie Spell

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Gertie Jean Draughon Spell, 81, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Strickland and Bishop Warren H. Barfield, Jr.

Mrs. Spell was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of Vetron and Larrie Bass Draughon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Spell; and two brothers and two sisters. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Mann and husband, Scott and Dean Purvis and husband, William all of Autryville; one son, Allen Spell and wife, Michelle of Autryville; two step-sons, Gibson Spell of Autryville and Ray Spell and wife, Pat of Macon, Ga.; sister, Vickie Draughon and Autryville; and brother, Johnnie Draughon of Autryville; thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Tuesday, April 28, from 12-5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Spell.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.