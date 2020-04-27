Gertie Spell

AUTRYVILLE — Mrs. Gertie Jean Draughon Spell, 81, passed away on Sunday, April 26, 2020 at her home.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, April 29, at Union Grove Baptist Church Cemetery with Pastor Bryan Strickland and Bishop Warren H. Barfield, Jr.

Mrs. Spell was a native of Cumberland County, the daughter of Vetron and Larrie Bass Draughon. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Harold Spell; and two brothers and two sisters. She was a homemaker.

She is survived by two daughters, Debbie Mann and husband, Scott and Dean Purvis and husband, William all of Autryville; one son, Allen Spell and wife, Michelle of Autryville; two step-sons, Gibson Spell of Autryville and Ray Spell and wife, Pat of Macon, Ga.; sister, Vickie Draughon and Autryville; and brother, Johnnie Draughon of Autryville; thirteen grandchildren and seventeen great-grandchildren.

In light of the government restrictions, friends may visit Butler Funeral Home in Roseboro on Tuesday, April 28, from 12-5 p.m. to pay their respects to Mrs. Spell.

Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro St., Roseboro, NC.