G.J. Sulllivan

Nov. 2, 1923 — Oct. 4, 2020

G. J. Sullivan, 96, well known and well respected farmer of the Piney Grove area in Sampson County, passed away Sunday morning, October 4, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice Center.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, October 7, at 1 p.m. by the graveside at Wayne Memorial Park, officiated by Dr. H. Dennis Draper, Jr. The family will greet friends at the cemetery at the end of the service. Flowers are welcome, or memorial gifts may be made to Smith Chapel United Methodist Church, c/o Kim Sullivan, 4615 Giddensville Road, Faison NC 28341.

Mr. Sullivan was a life member of Smith Chapel United Methodist Church and held the distinction of being the oldest male member at the time of his passing. He was a charter member of the Suttontown Rescue and had served in the N.C. National Guard during the 1940's and 50's.

Known as "Pa" to family and friends alike, he is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Jay and Kim Sullivan; his daughter and son-in-law, Joy and Robert Oates, all of the Faison area; beloved grandchildren, Jarman Sullivan and wife, Nancy, Kristina S. Deaver and husband, Josh, Amber Naylor and husband, Blake, Joe Oates, and Carrie Oates; and precious great-grandchildren, Will and Thomas Sullivan, Henry and Jack Deaver, Reece Johnson, and Whitlyn Naylor.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Florence Shipp Sullivan; his parents, George Jarman Sullivan and Sudie Grimes Sullivan; a sister, Rosa Lee Bordeaux; and an infant sister, Rosalein Sullivan.

