Gladys Mainor

DURHAM — Gladys Hayes Mainor departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by father, James Hayes; mother, Ida Spearman Hayes; husband James (Jimmy) Mainor and is survived by son, Branson (Bran) Mainor; granddaughter, Jamia Peaks; grandson, Joshua Mainor; brother, Fulton Hayes; aunts, Mary Brown of Magnolia and Margaret Greene of Delway, and Peggie Tillman of Fayetteville.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m.. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, 65 N Belgrade Ave, Garland, N.C.

Internment will be immediately following visitation at the Mainor family cemetery, Harrells, N.C.