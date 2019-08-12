Gladys Hayes Mainor

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Gladys Hayes Mainor.
Service Information
Summerville-Boykin Mortuary Inc
65 Belgrade Ave
Garland, NC
28441
(910)-529-1341
Obituary
Send Flowers

Gladys Mainor

DURHAM — Gladys Hayes Mainor departed this life on Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019.

She was preceded in death by father, James Hayes; mother, Ida Spearman Hayes; husband James (Jimmy) Mainor and is survived by son, Branson (Bran) Mainor; granddaughter, Jamia Peaks; grandson, Joshua Mainor; brother, Fulton Hayes; aunts, Mary Brown of Magnolia and Margaret Greene of Delway, and Peggie Tillman of Fayetteville.

The family will receive visitors from 11 a.m.. to 12 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 14, at the Summerville-Boykin Mortuary, 65 N Belgrade Ave, Garland, N.C.

Internment will be immediately following visitation at the Mainor family cemetery, Harrells, N.C.
Published in The Sampson Independent from Aug. 12 to Aug. 13, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.