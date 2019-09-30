Gladys Mae Watkins

CLINTON — Gladys Mae Watkins, 85, passed away on Sunday, Sept. 29, 2019.

A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Turkey Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church, located at 114 W. Faison Ave., Turkey, with the Rev. Bill Cotton and the Rev. Jerry Ezzell officiating. Burial will be held in the Bethlehem Church Cemetery on Pine Ridge Road.

A visitation will be held one hour prior to the service on Wednesday, Oct. 2, at Turkey Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Bethlehem Pentecostal Freewill Baptist Church Cemetery, located at 4861 Pine Ridge Road in Turkey, N.C.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.