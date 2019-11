Glenda Brandon

CLINTON — Mrs. Glenda Brandon, 81, of 1125 Isaac Weeks Road, Clinton, passed on Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019 at home.

The funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, Nov. 30 at First Baptist Church with Rev. Leonard Henry officiating. Burial in Hillcrest Memorial Park.

A Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 30 from 1 until 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church.

