Glenda Riddle CLINTON — Glenda McPhail Shipp Riddle, 68, of 408 Parker Drive, passed away Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at her home. A private graveside service was held at 2 p.m. Friday, May 8, at Clinton City Cemetery with the Rev. Steve Wilkins officiating. Glenda, born in 1951 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Haynes Lennon Shipp and Janie McPhail Newman Shipp. She graduated from the Xray Program at Duke University. She was a member of Graves Memorial Presbyterian Church. Survivors include: husband of 47 years, Robert Wilburn Riddle, Jr; daughters, Berkley Riddle Raynor and husband Zack and Stacy Riddle Simmons and husband Brandon; grandchildren, Gage Raynor, Harper Raynor, Bryce Simmons and Evelyn Simmons; and several nieces, nephews, family members and friends. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com. Memorials may be made to Duke Cancer Fund @ gifts.duke.edu. The family would like to express their appreciation for all the love, support and kindness shown to them during this difficult time. Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, NC 28328.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Sampson Independent from May 8 to May 9, 2020.