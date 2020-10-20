1/1
Glenn Anthony Naylor
Glenn Anthony Naylor

CLINTON — Glenn Anthony Naylor, 63, of 2490 Church Road, passed away Monday, Oct. 19, 2020.

A graveside service will be held at 4 p.m., Wednesday, Oct. 21, at Hopewell United Methodist Church Cemetery with Rev. Gregg Presnal officiating.

Anthony, born in Sampson County in 1957, was the son of the late Charles Anthony Naylor and Louise Wilson Naylor. He was a farmer of various crops and livestock. He was a member of Hopewell United Methodist Church.

Survivors include; mother, Louise Naylor; sister, Karen Naylor Parham and husband Ben; brother, Larry Naylor and wife Beverly; nephews, Christopher Naylor and wife Cherish, Alan Parham and Alex Parham; and great niece and nephews, Charleigh Anna Naylor, Carver Allen Naylor and Cohen Anthony Naylor.

Flowers are welcome or memorials may be made to Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4641 Church Road, Newton Grove, NC 28366. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home
118 Fayetteville Street
Clinton, NC 28328
(910) 592-2066
