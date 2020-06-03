Glenn Elmer Morgan ROSEBORO— Rev. Glenn Elmer Morgan, 72 went to be with his Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 30, 2020. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, June 4, at Butler Funeral Home Chapel in Roseboro, officiating will be Rev. Bryan Strickland. Burial will follow at Roseboro Cemetery. He is preceded in death by his parents, Elmer Glenn Morgan and Ruby Inez Carr Morgan; son, Johnny Elmer Morgan; brother, Wayne Morgan and a son-in-law, Glenn Carlisle. Glenn was a truck driver for 47 years and was a retired minister for over 20 years, where he pastored at Faith Chapel Church of God in Roseboro. He is survived by his wife of 49 years, Eloise Maynor Morgan of the home; daughters, Deborah Carlisle of Roseboro and Monica Morgan Tanner and husband, Kevin of Roseboro; son, Gerald Morgan of Florida; eight grandchildren, Deanna Ashford and husband, Derrell, Glenna Carlisle, Marissa Boughton and husband, Joe, Austin Tanner, Zachary Tanner, Trent Tanner, Alex Morgan and Andrew Mongan; seven great-grandchildren; brother, Jerry Eugene Morgan and wife, Teresa of Smithfield; and a sister, Sandra Morgan Autry and husband, Stoney of Zebulon. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, June 3 at the funeral home. Services entrusted to Butler Funeral Home, 401 W. Roseboro Street, Roseboro, NC 28382.



