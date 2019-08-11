CLINTON — Mrs. Glenn Gene Phelps Faulkner, 84, passed away Friday morning Aug. 9, 2019 at her home surrounded by family.

Born in Franklin County, to the late Garland and Louise Phelps and preceded in death by a sister Mary Lou Phelps Gentis and daughter-in-law Lisa Daniel Faulkner.

Her passions in the life were her husband Arthur, her family, gardening, cooking, and being at the beach. Jean was a stay at home mom for many years. She began a career as an instructor for three and four year olds at the Fisher Drive Recreation Department. As "Miss Jean," she helped introduce one of the first After School Care Programs in the Clinton City Schools, where she became director with all hands-on philosophy. She touched the hearts of many children during her 16 years of dedication. Her presence in her community and family will truly be missed.

At her request, the Faulkner family is having a small gathering of family and friends under her beloved gazebo on Pineview Road on Monday, Aug. 12 at 1 p.m.

Mrs. Faulkner leaves to cherish her memories, Herbert Arthur Faulkner Sr.; children, Herbert Arthur Faulkner Jr. (Cindy) Clinton, James Walter Faulkner of Clinton, Susan Faulkner Williamson (Larry) of Rocky Mount, Jane Faulkner (Andy) of Salisbury; sister, Anethia Phelps Collins of Franklinton; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Grandchildren:Chad Nelson Honeycutt Williamson, Melisa Jean Williamson, Meghan Allen, Jeremy Faulkner, Colin Faulkner, Brittany Reardon, Katelyn Wilhelm, Olivia Reardon, Taylor Reardon, Jennifer L. Sinclair, Justin Faulkner, Josh Harrell, Justin Harrell. She had 18 great grandchildren that she loved dearly.

The family wishes to extend their sincere gratitude and appreciation to the staff of Community Home Care & Hospice for their loving care of their mother during her extended illness. They also want to express their gratitude to the caretakers who have cared for their mother and family as though they were all one big family. Through the love & attention of the Community Home Care & Hospice team and the dedicated caregivers, their mother was able to enjoy a greater quality of life.

Flowers to the family and donations to the Community Home Care & Hospice (Grace Foundation) are accepted.

The Faulkner family has entrusted Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation with assisting them with their final preparation of their wife and mother.