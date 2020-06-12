NEWTON GROVE — Mr. Glenn R. McGuirt, 82, of Whit Road, Newton Grove passed away at his home on Thursday, June 11, 2020.

Left to cherish his memories are his wife, Edna Williams McGuirt of the home; son, Curtis McGuirt and wife Max of Grand Prairie, Canada; grandsons, Bon, Sean, Brandon, Logan and Morgan McGuirt. Also, four great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Charlie O. and Mildred S. McGuirt; and a son, Scott McGuirt.

The Family will hold a Memorial Service at a later date.

