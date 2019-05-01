Gloria Huffman

SPRING LAKE, NC — Gloria Denise Johnson Huffman, 66, passed away Tuesday, April 30, 2019. in her residence on

She is survived by her special friend, Alton "Randy" Rhodes Jr., a son, Floyd O Huffman Jr., daughter, BeLinda K. Lambert, mother, Edna Honeycutt, brother, Murray Johnson, sister, Sheila White and grandsons, Nathan Huffman and Zack Huffman.

Funeral services will be held in the Chapel of Adcock Funeral Home at 2 p.m. Friday, May 3. Interment will immediately follow in Butler Cemetery in Autryville, N.C. A visitation will be from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.