SALEMBURG — Gloria Flake Lockerman, 82, passed away on Friday morning, Aug. 14, 2020.

Gloria, born on April 28, 1938 in Sampson County, was the daughter of the late Katherine Dixon and Raymond Love Flake. A graduate of Wake Forest University, she was a diehard Deacon fan. Gloria was a retired Certified Public Accountant and Professor at Campbell University. She was a long-time member of First Baptist Church. Gloria enjoyed reading and spending time with her family. She dearly loved her second home down east on Core Sound where she made many life-long friends over the years. She had an exceptional talent for knitting and quilting, creating beautiful gifts for those she loved. She was a simple woman with a heart of gold and will be greatly missed by all who knew her.

Gloria is survived by her daughter, Robin Allcock and husband, Jeff of Marvin; son, Allan Brooks Lockerman and wife, Sue, of Salemburg; granddaughter, Allison Kathleen Allcock; grandsons, Jared Brooks Allcock and Luke Benjamin Allcock; and her sister,a Kay Flake of Wilmington. She is also survived by treasured cousins and many cherished friends.

A Graveside Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon, Aug. 16, at Clinton Cemetery with the Rev. Michael Shook officiating.

The family will receive friends at the home of her son and daughter-in-law, Allan and Sue Lockerman, at 3241 N. Salemburg Hwy, Salemburg.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the charity of your choice.

