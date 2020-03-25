Gloria M. Cavenaugh

WARSAW — Gloria Jean McGee Cavenaugh, 76, passed away Tuesday, March 24, 2020 at her home. Mrs. Cavenaugh was born Sept. 26, 1943 in Sampson County, N.C. to the late Dewey McGee and Eunice Quinn McGee.

A private funeral service and burial will be held due to federal mandate concerning COVID 19.

Mrs. Cavenaugh is survived son, Mike Cavenaugh (Kim) of Warsaw; daughters, Robin Matthis (Don) and Rhonda Tatum ( Mark) all of Clinton; six grandchildren, Melissa Sarner (Jonathan), Sara Thornton (Brent), James Matthis (Lesley), Amberly Howell (Josh), Paige Tatum, Meredith Tatum; ten great- grandchildren, Mackensie Sarner, Nathan Sarner, Lily Sarner, Rylan Thornton, Savannah Thornton, Avett Matthis, Myles Matthis, Ben Matthis, Caroline Howell, and Luke Howell. She is also survived by two brothers, Tommy McGee of Kinston and Jimmy McGee a (Jeanette) of Four Oaks and sister, Janet Anderson (Tim) of Clinton.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Edward Cavenaugh.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Turkey PFWB Church, c/o Alma Register, 1895 Wilmington Road, Turkey, NC 28393.

You may visit Community Funeral Home of Warsaw to view and sign the register from 12 noon until 5 p.m. Thursday, March 26, and 9 a.m. until 12 noon Friday, March 27.