Glynn Grady

ROSEBORO — Glynn Scott Grady, 56, of 780 East Clinton St., passed away on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020 at Kitty Askins Hospice in Goldsboro.

Glynn was born in Wayne County June 28, 1963 to Rose Marie (Hall) Grady and the late Glynn D. Grady.

In addition to his mother, Glynn leaves behind his two daughters, Shandi Grady of Sneads Ferry, and Kelsi Grady of Georgia; one son, Maxx Grady of Sneads Ferry; one brother, Chris Grady and fiancé Lori of Roseboro; one sister, Michelle and husband Jeff of Clinton; two nieces, Taylor and Britni Grady; and two nephews, Mackenzie Grady and Blake Hunter.

A memorial service was held at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 23, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, located at 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, N.C. 28328 with the Rev. Greg Smith officiating. A visitation followed the memorial service.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.

