STEDMAN — Mrs. Grace Bunce Matthews, 91, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019.

A celebration of life service will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 17, at Oasis Bethany Church of God, 7350 Maxwell Road, Stedman, officiating will be Pastor Jeff Burkhardt, Pastor George McLaughlin and Pastor Craig Autry. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 2:50 p.m. Sunday at the church prior to the service.

She is preceded in death by her parents, Clarence A. Bunce and Ada Strickland Bunce; husband, John Matthews; and brothers, Eldon, Odell, Eldridge, Myron and Leon Bunce.

She is survived by her daughter, Sandra Autry and husband, Bill; grandchildren, Craig Autry and wife, Lisa and Jason Autry and wife, Lisa; and great-grandchildren, McKenzie, Klaybrin, Gabriele, Mason and Asher Autry.

Arrangements by Butler Funeral Home, 6535 Clinton Road, Stedman.