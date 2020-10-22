1/
Gracy Lee Devone
CLINTON — Gracy Lee Devone, 67, passed away on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2020 at UNC Rex Healthcare in Raleigh, NC.

A graveside service will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 24, at Piney Green Disciples Church, 2937 W. Darden Road, Newton Grove.

Left behind to cherish her memories are sons, Bobby Ray Devone Jr. (Marsha Devone) of Clinton, NC, and Terrance Devone of the home; daughter, LaWanda McNeill (Cornell McNeill) of Dunn; sister, Nancy Gertrude Carroll of Salemburg; and brother, Levi Baggett (Diane Baggett); six grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 23, at Hope valley Hawkins Funeral Service, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., with family present from 6 to 7 p.m.

Hope Valley Hawkins is honored to serve the Devone Family.



Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2020.
