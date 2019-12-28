Grady Elmon Naylor

ROSEBORO — Grady Elmon Naylor, 89, of Roseboro, passed away Friday, Dec. 27, 2019 at Sampson Regional Medical Center.

Funeral service will be held at 3 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 29 at Hickory Grove Baptist Church with Rev. W. H. Calcutt and Rev. Matthew Creech officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. The family will receive friends from 6 until 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 28 at Crumpler Honeycutt Funeral Home.

Grady, born on January 21, 1930, in Sampson County, was the son of the late Berlie Elmon Naylor and Ila Corina Hinson Naylor. He was an air craft inspector with Civil Service. He worked for 40 years at Air Force bases in Kinston, NC, Dover Delaware, Cherry Point, NC and retired from Simmons Air Force Base at Fort Bragg, NC. He was a member of Hickory Grove Baptist Church, a deacon and sang in the church choir. Grady was preceded in death by his son, William Keith Naylor.

Survivors include; wife of 65 years, Berneice M. Naylor; children, Ricky Elmon Naylor (Cynthia) of Clinton and Connie N. Smith (Edward) of Roseboro; daughter-in-law, Barbara Lou Naylor of Clinton; grandchildren, Matthew Bryan Naylor, Amy Leah Naylor, Andrew Steven Naylor (Caroline), James Michael Naylor (Jennifer), Nicklaus Heath Smith (Katie), and Meghan Ivy Smith (Brentin); great grandchildren, Sadie Carol Naylor, Grayson Lane Naylor and Cullen Grady Naylor; sister, Melba Jean Batchelor (Bill); niece, Tracy Humston; nephew, Jeff Batchelor; and brother-in-law, Charles Matthews.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Hickory Grove Baptist Church, 11341 N US Hwy 421, Clinton. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.

Arrangements are by Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton.