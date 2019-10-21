Graham Pope

CLINTON — Graham Glenn Pope, 80, of 311 Herring St., formerly of Bonnetsville, passed peacefully on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019.

A graveside service will be held at 2: p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 23, at Owen Grove Church cemetery, 1085 Kitty Fork Road, Clinton.

He was preceded in death by his wife Lula Cannady Pope.

Mr. Pope is survived by his sons, Terry Pope (Ruthy), of Salemburg, and Roger Pope (Valery), of Bonnetsville; sister, Gail Smith (Ray) of Kitty Fork; grandchildren, Jessicca Carter (Eddie), of Garland; Lee Matthews (Victoria), of Harrells; Terri West; Savanna Pope (Steven), of Fayetteville; Lauren and Keira Pope, both of Bonnettesville; Morgan Chestnutt (Matthew) and Lauren Everett, both of Garland. Great-grandchildren include Allen Carter, Analiza West, Lily Matthews, and "the Boy" Dakota Chestnutt; and a host of nieces and nephews.

The family will be at 3078 Bass Lake Road on Tuesday, Oct. 22, from 5 until 8 p.m.

Visitation will be held in the church fellowship hall 1 hour prior to the service.

Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation.

Online condolences can be made at: hopevalleyfuneralservice.com.