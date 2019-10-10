Gray Williams

Service Information
Obituary
Firefighter Gray Williams, of 1346 White Lake Drive, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley at Bladen Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, at Colly Chapel Church 3857 Mote Road, Harrells. Burial will follow at Roseboro City Cemetery on 242 Hwy., Roseboro.

Visitation will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, and other times at 502 East North St., Roseboro.

Funeral Service Entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins.


Published in The Sampson Independent from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
