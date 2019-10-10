Firefighter Gray Williams, of 1346 White Lake Drive, died Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley at Bladen Hospital in Elizabethtown.

Funeral Service will be held at 3 p.m. Friday Oct. 11, at Colly Chapel Church 3857 Mote Road, Harrells. Burial will follow at Roseboro City Cemetery on 242 Hwy., Roseboro.

Visitation will held from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 10, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton, and other times at 502 East North St., Roseboro.

