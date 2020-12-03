ROSE HILL — Mr. Gurnice Peterson Jr., 50, of Rose Hill (Delway Community), died Saturday, Nov. 28, 2020.

Graveside service will be held at noon Sunday, Dec. 6, at the Hayes Family Cemetery on Josephus Road, Rose Hill, with the Rev. Willie James officiating.

Left to cherish his precious memories are seven children, Dorrell Graham Sr. (Shonda) of Elizabethtown, Sharnette Peterson of Clinton, Jakeisha Peterson of Savannah, Ga., Jenna Rogers of Greensboro, Ja'Nesha Peterson of Savannah, Ga., Dy Chellaye Peterson and Allenya Peterson, both of Wilmington; brother, Monterrio Peterson (Sonya) of Harrells; sister, Monica Peterson of Rose Hill; grandfather,Willie Hayes of Rose Hill; 10 grandchildren, Kassidy Peterson, Dorrell Graham, Jr., Jrae'Von Graham, Donovan Smith Jr., Milani Davis, Matthias Steward, Lovonte Simmons, Alexandria Simmons, Sincear Simmons and Kilee Wallace; 13 aunts, seven uncles, one great-uncle, four great-aunts; nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends that will miss him dearly.

A viewing will be from noon to 2 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5, at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 472 Wells Town Road, Rose Hill.