CLINTON — Mrs. Gwendolyn Fulcher Moore, 92, died Wednesday evening, March 27, 2019 at Southwood Nursing & Rehab. Center in Clinton.

A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 30, 2019 at Boone & Cooke, Inc. Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Ben Rose officiating. Interment will follow in Ridge-View Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. before the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Moore was born in Spray, on May 14, 1926, a daughter of William Clyde Fulcher and Mary Ella Bell Fulcher, both deceased. She formerly worked as a secretary for the Eden News. She was a member of the Draper Pentecostal Holiness Church in Eden, NC.

In addition to her parents, Gwendolyn was preceded in death by her husband Forrest Durwood Moore Sr.

She is survived by her children, Dorris Moore, Betty Fraser, both of Harrells, Barry Moore of Stoneville and Forrest Moore, Jr. of Eden.

