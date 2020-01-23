FAYETTEVILLE — Haleary "H.A." Tew Jr., 85, of Fayetteville, passed away on Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

H.A. was born Oct. 9, 1934 in Sampson County to the late Halery Tew and Eula McLamb Tew. He served with the National Guard and retired as a truck driver with Lafayette Oil Company where he also served as a station attendant.

Funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 21, at Eureka Baptist Church. Burial will follow in Lafayette Memorial Park. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service at the Church.

He was preceded in death by his siblings, Leda Matthews, Lacy "Bud" Tew, Bonnie Dell Fann, Cloys Tew, Peggy Barker and Glenn Tew.

Surviving are his wife of 66 years, Virginia Peterson Tew; daughter, Kay Williams and husband Paul; sisters, Letha Adeen Jordan and Lela Elma Peterson; brother, Robert Lynn Tew; grandson, Christopher Scott Williams and wife Samantha; great grandchildren, Maverick and Hailey Williams; several nieces and nephews. He was a loving husband, father, brother, papa, great grandpa, uncle and friend to all who knew him.

In lieu of flowers memorials by be made to Eureka Baptist Church, 1591 Eureka Ave. Fayetteville, N.C. 28311 or to one's favorite charity.

Arrangements by Jernigan-Warren Funeral Home, 545 Ramsey St. Fayetteville, N.C. 28301.

