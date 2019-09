Handy Gunter Jr.

CLINTON — Rev. Handy Gunter Jr., 72, of 1011 Lakeview Drive, died Thursday, Sept. 26, at home.

Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 1., at Mt. Elam MBC Church, Garland, N.C. Interment with military honors in the Simpson Family Cemetery, Garland, N.C.

Public visitation will be held from 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, Sept. 30, at Butler & Son Funeral Services, Clinton, N.C.