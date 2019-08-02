CLINTON — Mr. Hardy Grice, Jr., 83, of 105 Alston Street, passed away Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Rex Healthcare Center, Raleigh, NC.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, Aug. 6, at First Baptist Church, Clinton with the Rev. Leonard C. Henry officiating.

The burial will follow in Sandhill Cemetery.

The visitation will be held Tuesday, Aug. 6, at First Baptist Church with the family present from 10-11 a.m.

Mr. Grice, Jr. is survived by his sister, Savannah Gaines of New York, NY and brother, Lenzie Grice of Clinton, NC.

