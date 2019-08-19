Harold Pope Sr.

CLINTON — Mr. Harold Dixon Pope Sr., of 5995 Hobbton Hwy., passed away Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019 at his home.

A visitation will be held 1-2 p.m. Monday, Aug. 19, at Grove Park Baptist Church with the funeral service beginning at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mike Shook and the Rev. Cameron Dunn officiating. Interment will follow with military honors at Hickory Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.

Harold, born in Sampson County, was the son of the late Erastus Pope and Eva Warren Pope Vann and was the husband of Frances Bradshaw Pope. Harold retired from Carolina Telephone Co. with 34 years of service and was the owner and operator of Pope's Auto Sales. He was a member of Grove Park Baptist Church, where he was a former Deacon, Sunday School Teacher, and R.A. Leader. Harold was also a Korean War veteran having served in the United States Air Force.

Harold is survived by his wife of 65 years, Frances Bradshaw Pope; two sons, Harold Dixon Pope Jr. and Gary Lynn Pope; one grandson, Ricky Lynn Pope; and brothers and sisters, Donald Pope, Shirley Pope Coats, Janice Pope Blalock and Charles Pope and wife Avertis.

The family request memorials be made to the .

The family will also receive friends other times at the home.

Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home, 118 Fayetteville St., Clinton, N.C., is in charge of arrangements.