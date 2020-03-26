CLINTON — Harold Dixon Strickland, 74, of 2821 Boykin Bridge Road, passed away Wednesday, March 25, 2020.

A private graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, March 29, at Clinton City Cemetery with the Rev. Dwight Dunning, the Rev. Wilda Faircloth and the Rev. Billy Bass officiating. The family will receive friends at the home.

Harold, born in Sampson County in 1946, was the son of the late Willie Strickland and Annie Louise Strickland. He was employed at Lundy Packing Company as a Market Manager for 24 years, Ernest Smith Farms for 13 years, and owned his own hog farm that made him very happy. Harold was a veteran of the US Air Force. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sister, Jean Elizabeth, brothers, Bobby Sherill and Willie Douglas and his beloved grandmother, Lizzie Strickland.

Left to cherish his memories are his beloved wife of 54 years, Wanda Jordan Strickland; daughter, Terry Strickland Avery (Ricky); son, Christopher Harold Strickland (Chastity); grandchildren, Bridgette Matthews (Jacob), Jonathon Avery, Katie Avery, Jordan Strickland, Anna Grace Strickland; brothers, James Franklin Strickland (Debbie) of Granbury, Texas, and Jerry Mac Strickland (Tonya) of Kenansville; sisters, Mildred Strickland Turner (Donald), Kay Strickland Hunter (Allen), Sharon Strickland Matthews (Gerald), Sandy Lynn Strickland all of Clinton, and Deana Strickland Knight (Karl) of Greensboro. He is also survived by numerous nieces, nephews and his pal, Tucker. Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.