CLINTON — Harold Lee Draughon, 70, passed away on Wednesday, May 15, 2019 at Kitty Askins Hospice in Goldsboro.

A Home Going Service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, May 19, at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Chapel, 1246 Hobbton Hwy. Clinton. Burial will follow in the Hill Crest Memorial Gardens, Hwy. 24 W.

A visitation will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, May 18, with family present from 5 to 6 p.m. at Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service & Cremation, 1246 Hobbton Hwy., Clinton.

