Harold Hope

ROSE HILL — Harold Lewis Hope, 74, of 309 Bobby Hope Road, passed away, Sunday, March 15, 2020 at his home.

A funeral service will be held at 12 p.m. Wednesday, March 18, 2020 at Crumpler-Honeycutt Funeral Home with the Rev. Alan Moore officiating. The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the funeral home and at other times at the home of Bonnie H. Williams, at 12641 Taylors Bridge Hwy., Magnolia (Delway). Interment will follow in the Hope Family Cemetery, 309 Bobby Hope Road, Rose Hill, NC (Delway).

Harold, born in 1945 in Sampson County, was the son of the late Robert Fulton Hope and Dora Japarks Hope. He was a farmer and worked as an ironworker and diesel mechanic. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by siblings, Bobby Floyd Hope, John Douglas Hope, Jackie Hope, Victor Robert Hope and Linda H. Taylor.

Survivors include: sister, Agnes Hope Straughn of Rose Hill, Doris Hope Layton (Jim) of Apex, Jean Hope Bishop (Don) of Rose Hill and Annie Hope Daniels (Forrest) of Rose Hill; children, Roxann H. Hinson (Kim), Bonnie H. Williams (Ronnie), Crystal H. Herring (Bobby), Harold L. Hope, II and Jessica L. Hope; grandchildren, Allison Hinson, Jenna Carter and Jake Moore, Pandora and Dylan Herring, Talik Hope and A.J. Murphy.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.crumpler-honeycutt.com.