Harold Hope II WALLACE — Harold Lewis Hope II, 36, passed away on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at his home. Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, at Hope Family Cemetery, 3009 Bobby Hope Road, Rose Hill, with the Rev. Jimmy Laso officiating. Professional services are entrusted to Hope Valley Hawkins Funeral Service.



