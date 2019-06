CLINTON — Mr. Harvey Bernel Goodman, 85, of 6780 N. US 421 Hwy., passed away Sunday, June 2, 2019 at Cape Fear Valley Health System, Fayetteville.

The funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, June 8, at Holly Grove Holiness Church, Clinton with the Rev. Dr. Randy Simmons and Elder Dr. Dennis Royal officiating.

Burial with military honors will follow at Hillcrest Memorial Park, Clinton.

A viewing will be held at Worley Funeral Home Friday, June 7, from 1-6 p.m.